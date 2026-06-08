China starts mega waterway project on world's third-longest river

(Xinhua) 18:25, June 08, 2026

WUHAN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday began construction of a mega waterway project, including what is expected to become the world's largest inland ship lock, in response to the rising shipping demand along the Yangtze, the world's third-longest river.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, kicked off the construction of the Three Gorges new waterway project at a commencement ceremony in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)