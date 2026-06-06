World Environment Day marked across China
A drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows volunteers collecting rubbish by the riverside in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
Bicyclists take part in a promotion event for World Environment Day at a square in Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 5, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)
A teacher introduces the knowledge of water purifying at a primary school in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 5, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows volunteers cleaning floating rubbish at a national wetland park in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Shi Daozhi/Xinhua)
Pupils display toys they made with recycled materials at a primary school in Tancheng County, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province, June 5, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)
A drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows volunteers cleaning floating rubbish on a river at a park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)
Pupil volunteers collect rubbish at a park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)
Volunteers collect rubbish by the riverside in Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's tech innovation in tree planting reshapes efforts to green arid land
- New study unveils environmental behaviors of persistent organic pollutants in permafrost regions
- People, authorities across China unite to forge new bond with wild neighbors
- Breakthrough made in tackling toxic waste gas
- Ministry seeks to tighten air quality norms
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.