We Are China

World Environment Day marked across China

(Xinhua) 09:49, June 06, 2026

A drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows volunteers collecting rubbish by the riverside in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

Bicyclists take part in a promotion event for World Environment Day at a square in Dingxi, northwest China's Gansu Province, June 5, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Wang Kexian/Xinhua)

A teacher introduces the knowledge of water purifying at a primary school in Taizhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 5, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows volunteers cleaning floating rubbish at a national wetland park in Xinghua, east China's Jiangsu Province. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Shi Daozhi/Xinhua)

Pupils display toys they made with recycled materials at a primary school in Tancheng County, Linyi City of east China's Shandong Province, June 5, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on June 5, 2026 shows volunteers cleaning floating rubbish on a river at a park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Pupil volunteers collect rubbish at a park in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, June 5, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)

Volunteers collect rubbish by the riverside in Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2026. Friday marks World Environment Day. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chaolan)