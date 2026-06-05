Experts praise China's green energy push for building resilience amid global energy crisis

(People's Daily Online) 14:43, June 05, 2026

Amid ongoing global energy disruptions triggered by geopolitical conflicts, international media outlets and analysts have highlighted China's strategic investments in renewable energy and its diversified energy mix as key factors behind its relative economic resilience.

Praising China's preparedness, Reuters reported that the country "boasts an electric vehicle fleet about as large as the rest of the world's combined, vast and growing oil stockpiles, diversified supplies of oil and gas and an electricity grid that is almost insulated from imports thanks to domestic coal and renewables."

"China has spent decades and hundreds of billions of dollars investing in electric vehicles and renewable energy, a long-term strategy that is paying off as other countries grapple with upheavals in the oil market," the New York Times commented in its report.

"China has a bit of a buffer and cushion compared to other countries. The supply outages and price hikes do not significantly impact the running of its economy," Michal Meidan, head of China energy research at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, told the New York Times.

Nomura, a leading Japanese investment bank, emphasized the stability of China's power system in its analysis: "The country generates power primarily from its abundant reserves of domestic coal and growing renewable energy supply." It further stated that "China's export sector has demonstrated remarkable resilience … thanks to the country's modern and stable electricity supply system."

BBC coverage pointed to the long-term benefits of China's green push, noting that the country has become a world leader in green energy, rapidly rolling out wind and solar farms across the country. Energy economics researcher Roger Fouquet observed that "to some extent, China is fortunate that 25 years ago it began its investment in renewable energy and it is now reaping the benefits."

These assessments from global organizations and experts underscore how China's sustained focus on green energy deployment, combined with domestic resources, has positioned it more favorably amid worldwide energy volatility.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)