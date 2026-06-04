Ziguinchor deputy mayor: China-Africa cooperation is mutually beneficial

China-Africa cooperation is mutually beneficial, said El Hadji Saer Faye, deputy mayor of Ziguinchor, Senegal, during the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Beijing, held June 2 to 3. He said Africa, with its young population and significant development potential, welcomes further cooperation with China. African countries can learn from China's experience in new technologies and development, while China can also draw inspiration from Africa's traditions and cultures, he said. Such two-way exchanges can bring benefits to more countries and cities.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chengliang)