Children in ethnic attire shine on grassroots runway in SW China

Recently, a group of children, donning traditional ethnic costumes, shined as bright stars for a "Village T" fashion show in Kaili city, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

These children from local villages are regular participants in the fashion show, ranging from a two-year-old toddler to performers featured in the 2026 CMG Spring Festival Gala.

With intangible cultural heritage being woven into clothing and tradition coming alive in fashion, the young emerge as storytellers and inheritors of ethnic culture.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chengliang)