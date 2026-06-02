China refutes Philippine defense chief's remarks on China

(Xinhua) 16:46, June 02, 2026

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro has repeatedly made fallacious remarks on China, severely undermining China-Philippines relations and mutual trust and acting against the interests of the Philippines and its people, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Tuesday.

China hopes the Philippines will match its words with deeds, strictly restrain the words and actions of its officials, instead of allowing a handful of grandstanding buffoons to repeatedly sabotage the two sides' efforts to stabilize bilateral relations, Mao told a regular media briefing when answering a query related to Philippine defense secretary's remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue 2026.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)