Sichuan's electric tricycles gain global traction

People's Daily Online) 14:14, June 01, 2026

At the factory of Sichuan Kaixi Shuyu Motorcycle Co. Ltd. in the Anju Economic and Technological Development Zone in Suining, southwest China's Sichuan Province, company chairman Deng Yu was simultaneously monitoring the production line and fielding urgent calls from buyers across the globe.

As Sichuan's largest manufacturer of electric tricycles, known as "sanbengzi" in China, it has been overwhelmed with orders since the beginning of the year. At its current peak output of units per day, the company's orders are scheduled through the next two years.

A foreigner test-drives an electric tricycle produced in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Information Office of Sichuan Provincial People's Government)

A dealer in Türkiye said that he sold more than 1,000 units within days of receiving them in April and immediately placed a new order for over 3,000 more units. A New Zealand client has also begun constructing a larger warehouse to increase inventory levels, with plans for annual purchases of at least 800 to 1,000 units.

The Sichuan-based factory now produces more than 60 models, with over 100 variants, each tailored to specific markets. A red model fitted with a Bluetooth speaker, a reversing radar, and a cupholder ships exclusively to Türkiye. A deep-blue variant capable of carrying one tonne and equipped with an auto-loading system is designed for the US market, and a new white model with refrigeration capability is bound for African street vendors selling cold drinks and ice cream.

The higher retail costs overseas, reaching $1,000 per unit or more, are a consequence of these upgrades and are around triple the price of standard Chinese models.

"Compared with gasoline-powered vehicles abroad, Chinese electric tricycles cost far less to run and cover a much wider range of uses," Deng said, adding that rising global fuel prices and carbon-reduction goals have amplified demand.

Photo shows electric tricycles displayed in a company in southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Photo/Information Office of Sichuan Provincial People's Government)

Sichuan-made electric tricycles have long been tested on the province's mountainous terrain and highland roads, giving them a reputation for strong torque, durability, and broad adaptability — qualities that have made Sichuan the fastest-growing region in China for electric tricycle exports.

The company received orders for 40,000 units in the first three months of this year, already eight times its total 2025 order volume. Its unfilled orders now exceed 100,000 units.

According to Chengdu Customs, Sichuan's exports of electric tricycles and bikes increased by 142.4 percent year-on-year from January to April, with shipments reaching buyers in 68 countries and regions.

The Anju Economic and Technological Development Zone has become a national hub for the electric tricycle industry, ranking first in southwest China and third nationally in production capacity.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)