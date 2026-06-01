A master of Wuxia
(People's Daily App) 16:54, June 01, 2026
On a bamboo raft, a young man trains with a red-tasseled spear. The tip cuts through the air, each movement flowing into the next. On the water, he feels less like a performer, and more like a master in the Wuxia world.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Li Tianyi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
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