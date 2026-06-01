Clued-in | China's growing global appeal is not a threat

What should nighttime in a major city feel like? If you grew up in Los Angeles or New York, you might stay on alert and watch out for crimes in darkness. But recent viral vlogs by foreign travelers in China tell a different story—solo female travelers walking safely at midnight, laptop left behind on high-speed trains returned to its owner, streets bustling with life instead of fear.

This sense of safety reflects broader shifts in global perceptions. A Gallup poll shows China surpassed the U.S. in global approval ratings in 2025, with 36 percent approving of China's leadership versus 31 percent for America—the widest gap in China's favor in nearly 20 years.

Yet rather than examining why public perceptions are shifting, the U.S. has doubled down on its outdated narratives. The USCC (United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission) "China 201 Series"—concise briefs designed to support congressional staff and policymakers seeking foundational background on China-related issues—exemplifies this approach, offering policymakers a distorted view of China's global engagement.

The "regime survival" myth

The report claims China's global outreach aims to "manipulate" foreign audiences for "regime survival." This is an outmoded Cold War mentality that ignores China's reality and mimics the West's decades-long one-sided coverage that frames China as either a "threat" or "collapsing economy."

Western media pushes the so-called "debt trap" narratives about China's Belt and Road Initiative, but World Bank data indicate that BRI transport projects could lift 7.6 million people from extreme poverty and boost trade by 4.1 percent for participating countries. In Zambia, the China-aided Kafue Gorge power plant —the largest infrastructure project in Zambia in over 40 years—provides nearly 40 percent of national electricity. These are not manipulation tactics—they are measurable improvements to people's lives.

The "infiltration" double standard

The report labels China's media partnerships as "covert influence operations," targeting Chinese outlets like Xinhua. Again, the US is playing the "rules for thee but not for me" game.

When it comes to infiltration, no one even comes close to the United States: with only about 5 percent of the world's population, it boasts the largest number of media outlets, controls 75 percent of global television programming, and commands 80 percent of the international film market—the global reach of American media vastly outstrips that of any other country.

While channeling billions of dollars in funding to media agencies favoring the government's policymaking, the US has exploited the media to churn up numerous disinformation campaigns against China: From the "China collapse theory" to "China peak theory," from the "democracy vs. autocracy" narrative to the lie about "genocide" in Xinjiang—there are simply too many to name them all.

China's media outlets function in line with market principles, sharing stories rather than imposing agendas. They are targeted because they offer perspectives often missing from Western coverage, presenting a true picture of China and debunking Western lies. A 2024 Reuters Institute report found 68 percent of global audiences want "more diverse sources" for international news. China's media is a valued alternative that meets this demand—it's the public's choice, not infiltration.

The "undermining order" fiction

The report also claims that cultural exchanges conducted by China "harm political processes." But the reality check is: China's "Happy Chinese New Year" campaign has run 20 years across 100+ countries—from London lion dances to Sydney lantern festivals. It celebrates culture, not politics.

Beyond festivals, under its Global Civilization Initiative (GCI), China has funded Sino-Kazakh joint archaeological projects to preserve Silk Road heritage and works to promote Sino-Greek collaboration on digital archives and the sharing of ancient texts. UNESCO has praised these efforts as "model cross-cultural collaboration."

China's "Luban Workshops" have provided vocational training to more than 31,000 individuals and offered degree education to nearly 10,000 students in over 20 countries, focusing on renewable energy, smart manufacturing, and other skills. Ethiopian graduates now lead solar projects powering rural clinics. This builds capacity, not chaos.

Fear, not facts

The USCC report reflects anxiety, not analysis. As China's global role expands, some Western countries struggle to maintain their narrative monopoly. But global audiences are not buying it. According to a recent study by the Pew Research Center, 27 percent Americans view China positively now. That has risen 6 percentage points since last year and nearly doubled since 2023. The number is higher among younger adults.

China is not seeking narrative control—it is joining the global conversation. From BRI projects reducing poverty to cultural exchanges bridging divides, China's approach emphasizes partnership over power. While the USCC writes reports, the world listens to a different story: one of connection, not coercion.

The author is a commentator on international affairs, writing regularly for Xinhua News, Global Times, China Daily, CGTN etc. He can be reached at xinping604@gmail.com.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)