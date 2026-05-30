Chinese automakers gain ground in South Africa as Jetour T2 wins 2026 Car of the Year

Xinhua) 10:35, May 30, 2026

JOHANNESBURG, May 29 (Xinhua) -- When the Jetour T2 was named South Africa's 2026 Car of the Year on Wednesday, it marked a breakthrough for Chinese automakers, signaling their growing influence in one of Africa's most competitive vehicle markets.

South Africa has long been dominated by established Japanese, European and American brands, with motorists traditionally associating Chinese vehicles with lower-cost, entry-level models.

But things are no longer what they used to be.

The Jetour T2 became the first Chinese vehicle ever to win the prestigious award in the competition's 40-year history, hosted by the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ), signaling how Chinese automakers have moved from fringe challengers to major contenders in South Africa's rapidly evolving motoring landscape.

Industry executives say that perception is changing quickly as Chinese manufacturers gain ground through competitive pricing, bold styling and increasingly advanced technology.

Congratulating the winning brands, Thami Masemola, chairman of the competition, said the awards have, since their inception in 1986, consistently recognized only "the best of the best."

"The Jetour T2 is probably the most attractive vehicle on the market -- inside and out -- across all brands, and at an affordable price," said an executive at a long-established dealership south of Johannesburg, who requested anonymity.

The executive said Chinese brands are no longer competing on the margins, but are increasingly setting the pace in value, design and technology.

"Chinese hybrid and plug-in hybrid technology appears to be leading the market," he said, adding that strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid systems are increasingly viewed as market-leading at their price point.

Chinese automakers, including Jetour, Great Wall Motors (GWM) and Chery, have expanded aggressively in South Africa in recent years, introducing a wide range of sports utility vehicles, hybrids and electric models aimed at middle-income consumers seeking value and modern features.

According to the SAGMJ, a total of 55 eligible vehicles initially entered the contest and were judged by a panel of more than 25 experienced automotive journalists before being narrowed down to 30 semi-finalists and ultimately 18 finalists for the final round.

Local media outlet Bizcommunity commented that seven Chinese brands were among this year's finalists, a strong indication of how much the segment has evolved in South Africa's highly competitive vehicle market.

Beyond the overall title, the Jetour T2 also won the Mild Adventure category, beating rivals such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, BYD Shark 6 and GWM Haval H7.

Meanwhile, another Chinese vehicle, the Omoda C7, claimed top honors in the Family segment, outperforming competitors including the Chery Tiggo 7 PHEV, Opel Grandland and Volkswagen Tayron.

For industry observers, the Jetour T2's award-winning moment represents a turning point for the South African automotive industry -- one shaped by affordability, rapid innovation and rising consumer confidence in the quality and value of Chinese-built vehicles.

"The message from the 2026 Car of the Year competition is increasingly clear: the future of South African motoring is being rewritten, and China is now firmly in the driver's seat," the regional director of Mahindra Alberton Branch, another executive who declined to be named, told Xinhua.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)