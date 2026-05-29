64 detained Chinese nationals released by Philippines: Chinese embassy

Xinhua) 16:13, May 29, 2026

MANILA, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Sixty-four Chinese nationals detained by the Philippine authorities were released on Thursday evening, and six other Chinese nationals are undergoing release procedures, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines on Friday.

These Chinese citizens had been working at a steel plant in Misamis Oriental province in the southern Philippines, and were taken into custody by Philippine law enforcement authorities on May 15.

The embassy noted that the Philippine Department of Justice recently ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support allegations that the involved Chinese nationals had violated the country's nuclear safety act, immigration act and labor code, and ordered their release.

The Chinese embassy said it has attached great importance to the case. It lodged multiple solemn representations with senior Philippine officials and relevant authorities, demanding a fair, prompt, and lawful settlement and the full protection of the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens. It also sent personnel to conduct several consular visits to the detained compatriots.

The embassy has vowed to continue safeguarding the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and institutions in the Philippines, and reminded all Chinese nationals in the country to strictly abide by local laws and regulations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)