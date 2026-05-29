Austrian parliament president hails healthy, stable China-Austria ties

Xinhua) 13:49, May 29, 2026

Walter Rosenkranz, president of the National Council of Austria, delivers a speech at a reception celebrating the 55th anniversary of bilateral ties between China and Austria in Vienna, Austria, May 27, 2026. At the event held on Wednesday, Rosenkranz said Austria-China relations have maintained healthy and stable development. The legislative bodies of the two countries have recorded particularly close exchanges, with over 60 mutual visits conducted since 1992, he said. (Xinhua/He Canling)

VIENNA, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Austria's parliament president has recently praised the close legislative exchanges and healthy and stable development of relations between China and Austria at a reception celebrating the 55th anniversary of bilateral ties.

At the event held on Wednesday, Walter Rosenkranz, president of the National Council of Austria, said Austria-China relations have maintained healthy and stable development. The legislative bodies of the two countries have recorded particularly close exchanges, with over 60 mutual visits conducted since 1992, he said.

Facing the current complex international situation, Rosenkranz said both countries should continue the tradition of mutual respect, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and jointly promote the new development of bilateral relations.

Chinese Ambassador to Austria Qi Mei said China and Austria, based on mutual respect and equality, have been continuously deepening their political mutual trust, expanding economic and trade cooperation, and increasing cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

China is willing to join hands with Austria to continue to promote the China-Austria friendly strategic partnership to new heights, she added.

Members of the Austria-China bilateral parliamentary group and representatives from various fields also attended the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)