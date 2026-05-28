China ready to work with Turkmenistan to invigorate bilateral ties: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 13:51, May 28, 2026

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov in New York, the United States, May 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

NEW YORK, May 27 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Turkmenistan to act on the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, advance cooperation on major projects and inject fresh vitality into bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

During a meeting with Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Wang thanked Meredov for making a special trip to New York to attend the UN Security Council high-level meeting.

The more complex and volatile the international situation becomes, the more imperative it is to uphold multilateralism and safeguard the authority of the United Nations; otherwise, countries of the Global South would bear the brunt of the impact, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Noting that the United Nations serves as a vital platform for cooperation between China and Turkmenistan, he said both sides should further enhance coordination, support each other's major initiatives, and demonstrate the high level of the China-Turkmenistan comprehensive strategic partnership.

Wang said the successful visit to China in March by National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has further deepened the mutual trust and friendship between the leaders of both countries, providing a strong strategic guarantee for the development of bilateral relations.

For his part, Meredov said that under the current international circumstances, it is of particular importance to uphold the UN Charter and reform and improve global governance.

He said Turkmenistan highly values its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, and the two countries share deep political mutual trust, engage in frequent high-level exchanges, and enjoy strong momentum in their pragmatic cooperation.

Turkmenistan stands ready to work with China to advance cooperation on major projects such as natural gas development, expand collaboration in fields such as trade and connectivity, and elevate bilateral relations to a new level, Meredov added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)