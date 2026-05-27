Traditional Chinese herbs gain popularity abroad amid "Becoming Chinese" trend

Xinhua) 16:13, May 27, 2026

Participants learn about Ginseng during the cultural event "TCM Connects the World, Ginseng Perfumes Chongyang -- Art and Tradition of Chinese Medicine" at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

NANCHANG, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Xie Manyue, a Chinese entrepreneur, enjoys walking in the forest for relaxation while also checking on the growth of her Dendrobium officinale stems, which are often used in the time-honored traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Nowadays, these herbs are sold not only in China, but also many overseas markets.

As global consumers try out herbal tea and dive into hot spring spas, triggered by the social media trend to "Become Chinese," such a lifestyle change also fuels rise in demand for TCM herbs.

For Xie, who lives in Anfu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, her business started much earlier than the "Becoming Chinese" trend. Having graduated from York University in Canada four years ago, she returned to her mountainous hometown in Jintian Township, aiming to improve the villagers' living conditions by promoting local forest produce.

"A study on Dendrobium-officinale-Chinese-yew symbiosis enlightened me on our forest's potential as a 'natural greenhouse' for producing the valuable Dendrobium herb," Xie said, adding that it motivated her to cooperate with researchers at China Agricultural University to develop a symbiosis-based Dendrobium growing method, which earned a national invention patent in January 2023.

There is actually a substantial demand for Chinese health products among foreign customers, she said, adding that she took 300 Dendrobium product samples to an international trade fair in Saudi Arabia in 2024, and was surprised by the results.

"The samples were snapped up in half an hour, and I secured a large order on the spot from a Saudi buyer," she recalled.

Xie's business has expanded to eight overseas markets, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kenya and Southeast Asian countries. In December last year, her Dendrobium product received registration approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, laying a solid foundation for its venture into North America.

"Our foreign customers not only appreciate the nutritional value of Dendrobium, but are also attracted by our eco-friendly way of growing it. Some of them even traveled to our production base here, fueling a rise in local tourism," said Xie, when commenting on the recent development of the local TCM industry.

Encouraged by growing demand, Li Wei, owner of a TCM planting cooperative in China's northernmost Heilongjiang Province, plans to expand his red peony root field by 1,500 to 2,000 mu (100 to 133.33 hectares) this year and aims to reach 10,000 mu by 2029.

According to a report of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Medicines and Health Products, the country's annual TCM plant extracts export volume has risen to 138,000 tonnes, a 2.9-percent increase year on year, with Chinese TCM products reaching 196 countries and regions.

As international travelers embrace China tours and Chinese life wisdom, the TCM industry is expecting further growth and upgrades, weaving these historical treasures into the fabric of modern international economies.

Earlier this year, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao highlighted tourism, TCM and catering as potential areas for service export growth.

With technological innovations, high-quality production and digitalization efforts, the TCM industry would usher in an era of critical transformations in the next five years, said Guo Lanping, dean of the Institute of Chinese Materia Medica at China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)