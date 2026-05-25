China's installed power capacity registers steady growth

Xinhua) 16:43, May 25, 2026

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's total installed power-generating capacity reached 3.99 billion kilowatts (kW) by the end of April, rising 14.2 percent year on year, official data showed on Monday.

From January to April, the installed capacity of solar power continued to grow, up 26.2 percent year on year to 1.25 billion kW, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The installed capacity of wind power also posted strong growth during the period, increasing 22 percent to 660 million kW.

In the first four months of the year, China's total power use exceeded 3.33 trillion kilowatt-hours, up 5.4 percent year on year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)