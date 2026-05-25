Highlights of 2026 Trampoline Gymnastics Asian Championship in Hong Kong
Zhang Yu of China poses with gold medal during the awarding ceremony after the women's individual final at the 2026 Trampoline Gymnastics Asian Championship in Hong Kong, south China, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Yan Langyu of China poses with gold medal during the awarding ceremony after the men's individual final at the 2026 Trampoline Gymnastics Asian Championship in Hong Kong, south China, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Zhang Yu of China competes during the women's individual final at the 2026 Trampoline Gymnastics Asian Championship in Hong Kong, south China, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
Yan Langyu of China competes during the men's individual final at the 2026 Trampoline Gymnastics Asian Championship in Hong Kong, south China, May 24, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)
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