Trump says U.S. to send 5,000 more troops to Poland after Pentagon's delay

Xinhua) 13:59, May 22, 2026

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday his administration will send an additional 5,000 troops to Poland.

"Based on the successful Election of the now President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, who I was proud to Endorse, and our relationship with him, I am pleased to announce that the United States will be sending an additional 5,000 Troops to Poland," Trump wrote on Truth Social, without providing further details.

The remarks came one week after the Pentagon abruptly delayed a planned deployment of more than 4,000 U.S.-based troops to Poland, where Nawrocki was elected president last year.

On Tuesday, the Pentagon announced it had reduced the number of U.S. Brigade Combat Teams assigned to Europe from four to three, returning troop levels to those seen in 2021.

The decision resulted in a temporary delay of the deployment of U.S. forces to Poland, the Department of Defense said in a statement at the time, describing Poland as "a model U.S. ally."

Currently, there are around 80,000 U.S. troops based in Europe, among them roughly 10,000 in Poland, according to U.S. media reports.

The Pentagon announced earlier that roughly 5,000 U.S. troops would be withdrawn from Germany over the next six to 12 months.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)