China unveils rules on implementation of Mineral Resources Law
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a decree of the State Council to publish a new set of regulations on the implementation of the country's Mineral Resources Law.
Set to take effect on June 15, 2026, these regulations are designed to ensure the effective implementation of the revised Mineral Resources Law and facilitate the proper development and utilization of mineral resources.
The rules also aim at strengthening the conservation of mineral resources and ecological environment, advancing high-quality development of the mining sector, and safeguarding the mineral resource security.
Consisting of 8 chapters and 79 articles, the regulations stipulate improvements to the mining rights system, detail rules related to mineral resource exploration and exploitation, and refine provisions concerning ecological restoration in mining areas.
Meanwhile, these regulations provide further improvements to the mineral resource reserve and emergency response systems as well as supervision and management mechanisms.
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