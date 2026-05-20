China captures over 880 fugitives fleeing overseas in crackdown on economic crimes

Xinhua) 13:08, May 20, 2026

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have arrested more than 880 economic fugitives who fled abroad, including 38 individuals listed as Interpol Red Notice fugitives, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

The arrests were made from 2025 to the end of April 2026, under China's "Fox Hunt" operation, a dedicated campaign targeting economic fugitives fleeing overseas, said Hua Liebing, director of the ministry's economic crime investigation bureau, when speaking at a press conference on Wednesday.

During the same period, Chinese police solved 128,000 economic crime cases nationwide, recovering 37.5 billion yuan (about 5.48 billion U.S. dollars) in economic losses, Hua added.

They also solved more than 1,600 cases and struck over 100 cross-regional underground banking networks in a crackdown on the use of offshore companies and underground banks to move illicit funds overseas.

Meanwhile, the ministry released 20 typical cases of economic crimes that the police have handled since 2025, covering areas such as illegal business operations, money laundering and currency counterfeiting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)