China to issue RMB green sovereign bonds in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 20:51, May 19, 2026

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance (MOF) will issue RMB-denominated green sovereign bonds in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region during the week beginning May 25, the ministry said Tuesday.

The bonds will be issued at a scale of up to 6 billion yuan (about 877.5 million U.S. dollars), according to the ministry.

Specific issuance arrangements will be announced before the offering is made, the ministry said.

The MOF issued its inaugural RMB-denominated green sovereign bonds in London in April 2025. The proceeds are used for eligible green expenditures from the central budget.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Wu Chaolan)