Yiwu sees orders surge as World Cup draws near

People's Daily Online) 09:42, May 18, 2026

A World Cup-themed shop is seen at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is just around the corner. In China's Yiwu — often dubbed the "world's supermarket" — manufacturers are already busy fulfilling orders for World Cup merchandise, supported by the city's efficient production and logistics networks.

Not long ago, a hand-shaped sun hat went viral online. By that very afternoon, local merchants had already finished prototyping and launched mass production. They quickly followed up with new variations, shipping them overseas the same day.

Behind this astonishing speed is Yiwu's integrated supply chain, where manufacturers can source everything they need within half an hour.

"Manufacturing here is as easy as drinking water," said local merchant Chen Guo. Somewhere else, that might sound like an exaggeration. In Yiwu, however, it is simply business as usual.

A vendor displays World Cup-themed merchandise at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Yiwu's edge also comes from its keen market instincts and ability to stay ahead of trends. While many places are still waiting for the games to begin or for orders to arrive, Yiwu merchants have already been preparing for months. They have reviewed best-selling products from previous World Cup editions, analyzed fan preferences and emerging trends, forecast demand for merchandise linked to popular teams, and even tailored products to suit local climate conditions.

Fast and reliable logistics are equally critical. Backed by the Yixin'ou (Yiwu-Xinjiang-Europe) freight train service and its proximity to Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, Yiwu has built a global logistics network spanning sea, land and air transport. World Cup merchandise can leave factories and reach venues in Europe in just over 20 days. Meanwhile, dedicated shipping routes to the Americas and the Middle East ensure stable delivery times, competitive shipping costs and efficient customs clearance.

Yiwu's strength also lies in its shift toward innovation and intellectual property-driven production. Yiwu merchants are paying far more attention to copyright compliance, actively working with official event licensors and taking steps to avoid producing counterfeit or unauthorized goods.

A vendor displays World Cup-themed merchandise at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A vendor displays World Cup-themed merchandise at the Yiwu International Trade Market in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)