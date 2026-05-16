ATP Italian Open: Casper Ruud vs. Luciano Darderi

Xinhua) 14:46, May 16, 2026

Casper Ruud of Norway hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Casper Ruud of Norway hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Luciano Darderi of Italy hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Casper Ruud of Norway hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Luciano Darderi of Italy hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Luciano Darderi of Italy hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

Casper Ruud of Norway hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)