ATP Italian Open: Casper Ruud vs. Luciano Darderi
Casper Ruud of Norway hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Casper Ruud of Norway hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Luciano Darderi of Italy hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Casper Ruud of Norway hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Luciano Darderi of Italy hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Luciano Darderi of Italy hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
Casper Ruud of Norway hits a return during the men's singles semifinal match between Casper Ruud of Norway and Luciano Darderi of Italy at the ATP Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Wang Kaiyan)
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