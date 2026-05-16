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This is Chinese youth today
(People's Daily Online) 14:34, May 16, 2026
Guided by President Xi Jinping's heartfelt expectations and inspired by the spirit of his important reply letters, Chinese youth are forging ahead amid the tide of the times.
Some devote themselves to laboratories, hoping technology can truly improve lives. Some step onto snowboards, stages, and racetracks, pushing their passions to the limit. Others explore new forms of expression for their generation through the fusion of tradition and innovation.
Each sincere and powerful voice captures the spirit of Chinese youth today — a generation with dreams, conviction, and action.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)
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