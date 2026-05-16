Israel, Lebanon to extend ceasefire for 45 days: U.S. State Department

Xinhua) 10:50, May 16, 2026

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the U.S. Department of State building in Washington, D.C., the United States. Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of their ceasefire that took effect last month, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Friday. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of their ceasefire that took effect last month, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Friday.

"The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott said on X.

Israel and Lebanon will resume political negotiations at the U.S. State Department on June 2-3, while their military delegates are set to launch parallel security talks at the Pentagon on May 29, Piggott said.

The two countries held their third round of direct talks here on Thursday and Friday, which Piggott described as "highly-productive."

Despite the ceasefire, clashes between Israel and Hezbollah in southern Lebanon have continued. Israeli strikes killed at least nine people and wounded dozens in southern Lebanon on Friday, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli drones, troops, military bulldozers, and a Merkava tank in several areas of southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said that Israeli attacks between March 2 and May 15 killed 2,951 people and wounded 8,988 others.

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the U.S. Department of State building in Washington, D.C., the United States. Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of their ceasefire that took effect last month, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Friday. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the U.S. Department of State building in Washington, D.C., the United States. Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of their ceasefire that took effect last month, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Friday. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the U.S. Department of State building in Washington, D.C., the United States. Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of their ceasefire that took effect last month, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Friday. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

People walk past the U.S. Department of State building in Washington, D.C., the United States, May 15, 2026. Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of their ceasefire that took effect last month, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Friday. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the U.S. Department of State building in Washington, D.C., the United States. Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 45-day extension of their ceasefire that took effect last month, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Friday. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)