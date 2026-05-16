China's top legislator urges contribution to Chinese modernization

Xinhua) 10:00, May 16, 2026

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, engages in conversations with lawmakers and local residents while visiting a workplace of legislators in Huaxi District, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 15, 2026. Zhao made a research tour in southwest China's Guizhou Province from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

GUIYANG, May 15 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji has called on legislative bodies to better play their part in advancing the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) and Chinese modernization.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during a research tour in southwest China's Guizhou Province from Wednesday to Friday.

During the tour, Zhao visited workplaces of legislators, enterprises and the countryside, engaging in conversations with lawmakers and local residents to seek advice on improving the work of the people's congress.

Zhao also visited legislative bodies at the county and provincial levels to learn about work, including county and township people's congress elections and budget supervision.

He called for optimizing legal frameworks for scientific and technological innovation, industrial support, fiscal and taxation, financial services, and low-carbon transition to underpin high-quality development.

Zhao further stressed that lawmakers should maintain close ties with the public and faithfully practice whole-process people's democracy.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, engages in conversations with lawmakers and local residents while visiting a workplace of legislators in Huaxi District, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 15, 2026. Zhao made a research tour in southwest China's Guizhou Province from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, engages in conversations with lawmakers and local residents while visiting a workplace of legislators in Huaxi District, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 15, 2026. Zhao made a research tour in southwest China's Guizhou Province from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits a new energy technology subsidiary of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) in Guian New Area, Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 15, 2026. Zhao made a research tour in southwest China's Guizhou Province from Wednesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)