Young passersby help stranded taxi driver, push taxi 5 km overnight

(People's Daily App) 16:56, May 15, 2026

On May 11, a group of young people came together to help push a taxi driver's broken-down car five kilometers to the nearest repair shop in Xiangyang, Hubei Province. Their teamwork and kindness turned an inconvenient moment into a heartwarming story of goodwill.

(Compiled by interns Pei Yi and Sun Yuman)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)