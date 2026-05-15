Young passersby help stranded taxi driver, push taxi 5 km overnight
(People's Daily App) 16:56, May 15, 2026
On May 11, a group of young people came together to help push a taxi driver's broken-down car five kilometers to the nearest repair shop in Xiangyang, Hubei Province. Their teamwork and kindness turned an inconvenient moment into a heartwarming story of goodwill.
(Compiled by interns Pei Yi and Sun Yuman)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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