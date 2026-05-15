District of China's Tangshan actively promotes clean energy development and utilization

Xinhua) 20:58, May 15, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a photovoltaic-aquaculture farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a photovoltaic-aquaculture farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows people hoisting a wind turbine blade at the construction site of a wind farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a photovoltaic-aquaculture farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows people working at the construction site of a wind farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a photovoltaic-aquaculture farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

A drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows people working at the construction site of a wind farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)