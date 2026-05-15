District of China's Tangshan actively promotes clean energy development and utilization
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a photovoltaic-aquaculture farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a photovoltaic-aquaculture farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows people hoisting a wind turbine blade at the construction site of a wind farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a photovoltaic-aquaculture farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows people working at the construction site of a wind farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a photovoltaic-aquaculture farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A drone photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows people working at the construction site of a wind farm in Fengnan District, Tangshan City of north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District in Tangshan has been actively promoting clean energy development and utilization in recent years. The installed clean-energy power generation capacity in the district has totaled 1,120 megawatts, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Photos
Related Stories
- China doubles down on clean energy to buffer risks, achieve carbon targets
- Ethiopian experts hail cooperation with China in clean energy development
- Chinese, African experts urge clean energy to advance climate action
- Global energy think tank praises China's world-leading role in clean energy, technology
- Clean energy heating transformation paves way for warmer, greener winters
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.