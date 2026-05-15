S. Korea's special counsel seeks 7.5-year sentence for ex-President Yoon's wife for corruptions

Xinhua) 19:17, May 15, 2026

SEOUL, May 15 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's special counsel on Friday sought a 7.5-year prison sentence for Kim Keon-hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, for corruptions including the sale of government posts.

The team of Min Joong-ki, an independent counsel who led investigations into corruption allegations involving the former presidential couple, demanded that the Seoul Central District Court sentence Kim to seven and a half years in prison for selling public offices in exchange for high-priced jewelry, a painting and a designer bag.

Kim was accused of receiving a necklace, a brooch and earrings from a businessman between March and May 2022 in return for the appointment of his eldest son-in-law to a government post.

She was charged with receiving a gold turtle from a former head of the national education commission in exchange for an appointment request in April 2022 along with a wristwatch from a robot dog entrepreneur in September of the year in return for business favors.

Charges also included receiving a designer bag from a pastor between June and September 2022 and a painting from a former prosecutor in February 2023 in return for a nomination request.

Kim, who was indicted under detention in August 2025, became the first wife of a former South Korean president to be tried under detention.

Yoon was sentenced to life in jail in February for insurrection stemming from his martial law declaration in December 2024.

He was indicted under detention in January 2025 as a suspected ringleader of the insurrection, becoming the first sitting president to be arrested and indicted.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)