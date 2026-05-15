Chinese ambassador, Ukrainian officials seek to strengthen bilateral ties, cooperation

Xinhua) 18:04, May 15, 2026

KIEV, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Ma Shengkun visited Ukraine's western Zakarpattia region to discuss cooperation with regional authorities, the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine said on Thursday.

During the two-day visit from Wednesday to Thursday, Ma held separate meetings with Regional Governor Myroslav Biletskyi and Uzhhorod Mayor Bohdan Andriyiv, during which both sides discussed China-Ukraine relations and explored opportunities for cooperation in trade, economy, culture and other areas.

Biletskyi wrote on Telegram that the Ukrainian side briefed the Chinese delegation on Zakarpattya's investment potential and priority areas for partnership.

Local officials also presented key healthcare projects and plans to modernize vocational education in the region.

During his visit to Uzhhorod State University, Ma delivered a lecture to students majoring in international relations and related fields on the theme of "building a community with a shared future for humanity."

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)