S. Korean president meets with Chinese vice premier on ties

Xinhua) 17:39, May 13, 2026

SEOUL, May 13 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday met with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng at the presidential office in Seoul.

During the meeting, He Lifeng noted that the heads of state of China and South Korea have conducted reciprocal visits since the end of last year, leading the bilateral relations into a new stage of improvement and development.

China is willing to work with South Korea to well implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders, strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust, deepen exchanges and cooperation, and effectively safeguard and develop the strategic cooperative partnership, He said.

For his part, Lee said that exchanges and cooperation between South Korea and China in various fields, including economy and people-to-people exchanges, have remained active recently.

Lee expressed the hope that the two sides will further strengthen exchanges and cooperation, enhance the amity between the two peoples, enable the development of the relations to better benefit the two peoples and play an important role in regional peace and stability.

During the visit, He Lifeng also met with South Korean Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol on Tuesday. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on strengthening bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Du Mingming)