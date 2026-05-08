A palace in the clouds

(People's Daily App) 16:53, May 08, 2026

Looking out from the Changlie Temple, visitors are amazed by the surrounding snow mountains. The purity echoes with the intricate carvings and rich colors of the temple. It feels as though you've stepped into a palace above the clouds.

(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Li Tianyi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)