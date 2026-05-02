China launches immersive aerospace science center for kids, teenagers in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:43, May 02, 2026

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- A major new hub for space education has opened its doors in Beijing to offer young people a hands-on journey through China's space achievements and beyond.

The China (Beijing) Aerospace Science Center, located inside a huge park-style commercial complex in Changping District in northwestern Beijing, is designed to fill a gap in high-quality aerospace education in China, Science and Technology Daily reported.

With an area of 3,700 square meters, the center targets visitors aged 6 to 16, combining authentic space technology resources with interactive entertainment.

The venue is structured around six themed zones that follow the logical timeline of human space exploration. A "time tunnel" section presents 100 major space milestones, with a strong focus on China's full-cycle space journey. Visitors can experience a realistic countdown simulation of a rocket launch, watch a step-by-step breakdown of satellite interiors, and learn about the engineering logic behind every link of a space mission.

One of the most popular attractions is likely to be a life-size replica of the Tiangong space station core module. Next to it, a lunar surface experience area allows guests to try on a moon landing suit, drive a simulated lunar rover, and observe a panoramic model of Martian weather. There are also deep-space digital simulation zones where visitors can take a virtual tour of the solar system.

Additionally, the center boasts a role-play system where children can act as aerospace engineers, a nearly 30-meter-long disassembled rocket for public observation, a holographic display of the complete space station assembly, an interactive moon-base construction game, a life-size model of China's first Mars rover, Zhurong, and a virtual reality "interstellar tour" of planets.

Four dedicated aerospace laboratories have been built on site, featuring decommissioned but authentic research equipment used for teaching purposes.

Content for this center is developed under the supervision of respected institutions such as the Deep Space Exploration Laboratory and the Beijing Institute of Space Science and Technology Information, ensuring that every explanation and hands-on activity is both accurate and rigorous.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)