Hong Kong entrepreneur thrives in Shenzhen's innovation hub

Lun Wenjing (middle) and her colleagues fine-tune an ice cream robot. (Photo/Lin Junrun)

Visitors to Shenzhen's Longtan Park can now receive freshly made ice cream from an AI-powered kiosk in under 30 seconds.

A digital "store manager" greets passersby from the screen as a robotic arm prepares orders after customers scan, select flavors, and pay.

This innovation comes from Hong Kong Gen-Z entrepreneur Lun Wenjing, whose Shenzhen-based startup has deployed these robots across the city since 2022. Her company also developed unmanned coffee kiosks, leveraging Shenzhen's robust innovation ecosystem.

"The core technology behind both our ice cream and coffee systems relies on sophisticated algorithms coordinating hundreds of components," explained Lun, born in 2001. "We've secured over 20 invention patents."

Lun's entrepreneurial journey began at Shenzhen University, where she studied economics amid a vibrant startup culture. In 2022, observing Guangdong's thriving robotics sector, she envisioned applying robotic arms to beverage service. To validate her concept, she trained at a Shenzhen bubble tea shop, mastering operational workflows.

She soon assembled a cross-disciplinary team including Pei Yicheng, a computer science graduate who led technical development. Their challenge: translating human actions into precise machine instructions. "Our team worked day and night coding brewing durations, shaking cycles, and ingredient measurements," Pei recalled.

The Greater Bay Area's manufacturing ecosystem proved crucial. "Factories in Shenzhen, Dongguan, and Huizhou are within an hour's reach," Lun noted. "Suppliers deliver prototypes within 24 hours."

After developing a functional coffee kiosk prototype by May 2023, Lun established her company in Shenzhen's Guangming District later that year. The district's startup incubator provided three years of rent-free office space, expert guidance, and seed funding.

"The GBA's industrial base and supportive policies create an ideal launchpad for new entrepreneurs," Lun emphasized. By July 2025, her team achieved mass production of their 5th-generation coffee kiosk, capable of preparing three beverages simultaneously in 70 seconds. An order for 25 units from Huizhou significantly boosted cash flow.

Subsequently, a Changchun-based company commissioned customized robots for traditional herbal drinks and ice cream. Lun's team rapidly developed four specialized units deployed in Jilin's capital, where each machine sells more than 100 servings daily.

The company has since expanded to 10 Shenzhen parks. Since April 2026, ice cream robots have driven monthly revenues exceeding 400,000 yuan ($58,609).

"Shenzhen is where ideas take root," Lun reflected. "We'll continue building our future here."

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)