139th Canton Fair attracts 245,000 foreign buyers in first two phases

Xinhua) 08:15, April 28, 2026

A purchaser (R) views exhibits during the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

GUANGZHOU, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The first two phases of the 139th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, have attracted 245,000 overseas buyers from 219 countries and regions as of Monday afternoon, an increase of 2.2 percent from the same period of the previous edition, according to the China Foreign Trade Center.

A total of 140 overseas industrial and commercial organizations attended the fair. Another 344 leading enterprises from the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan and other places also participated, marking a 4.9 percent increase from the same period of the previous edition.

This year's fair is being held in three offline phases in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, and will run until May 5.

The second phase, held from April 23 to 27, focuses on "quality home life," including building materials, furniture, household products, gifts and decorations. The third phase, scheduled for May 1 to 5, will focus on toys, maternity and childcare products, home textiles, stationery, as well as health and leisure goods.

Established in 1957, the Canton Fair takes place twice a year in Guangzhou. It is the longest-running of several comprehensive international trade events in China, and it has been hailed as the barometer of China's foreign trade.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)