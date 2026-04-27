Sail away on a single leaf
(People's Daily App) 16:30, April 27, 2026
With nature and a bit of imagination, a tiny boat can be made out of a single reed leaf. Grab a leaf and let your imagination set sail!
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
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