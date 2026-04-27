Champions Day 2026 breaks attendance record, highlighting Hong Kong's global connectivity

Champions Day 2026 kicked off on April 26, bringing world-class horse racing to Hong Kong's Sha Tin Racecourse. The event drew a crowd of over 41,000 spectators. Notably, visitors from the Chinese mainland and overseas exceeded 13,000, marking a nearly 40 percent jump from the previous year. Guests were captivated by the electric atmosphere on the ground and the city's undeniable appeal.

This success reinforces Hong Kong's standing as a hub of international racing. It also highlights how the Hong Kong Jockey Club is bringing the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's "horse racing tourism" vision to life, injecting fresh momentum into the local tourism and culture industries.

Interns Zhang Yujie, Fang Zaian also contributed to the video

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)