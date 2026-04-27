China awards top women's honor to Winter Olympian, Paralympians

Xinhua) 14:55, April 27, 2026

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China has awarded the country's highest honor for women to four female athletes in recognition of their outstanding performances at the Winter Olympics and Paralympics, the All-China Women's Federation announced on Monday.

Xu Mengtao, Wang Yue, Wang Meng and Zhang Wenjing were honored for their standout results at the games this year.

The federation called on women across the country to learn from the four honored athletes, and contribute their wisdom and strength to building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)