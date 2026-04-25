Tehran's largest airport resumes int'l flights -- media

Xinhua) 15:47, April 25, 2026

TEHRAN, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport resumed operations on Saturday, with passengers scheduled to depart for Medina in Saudi Arabia, Muscat in Oman and Istanbul in Türkiye, Iran's ISNA News Agency reported.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)