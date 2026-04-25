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Tehran's largest airport resumes int'l flights -- media
(Xinhua) 15:47, April 25, 2026
TEHRAN, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Imam Khomeini International Airport resumed operations on Saturday, with passengers scheduled to depart for Medina in Saudi Arabia, Muscat in Oman and Istanbul in Türkiye, Iran's ISNA News Agency reported.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)
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