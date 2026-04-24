China cracks down on deceptive, misleading trademarks

Xinhua) 11:09, April 24, 2026

The State Council Information Office (SCIO) holds a press conference on China's intellectual property rights development of 2025, in Beijing, capital of China, April 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Sun Ruibo)

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- China has rejected more than 1.27 million trademark applications over the past three years and invalidated over 3,300 trademarks, as part of a widening crackdown on deceptive branding that misleads consumers, the country's top intellectual property regulator said Thursday.

"Trademarks are meant to identify the source of goods or services, not to serve as advertising tools for false or misleading claims," said Rui Wenbiao, deputy commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), at a press conference amid the country's IP publicity week, which kicked off on Monday.

Rui's remarks came in response to a question about the recent emergence of "edge-ball trademarks," a practice in which applicants use registered trademarks to make deceptive claims about product quality, origin, or features.

In addressing the problem, the CNIPA has issued evaluation guidance to prevent deceptive trademarks, established a proactive monitoring mechanism, and expedited the invalidation procedures, Rui said.

Legislative efforts are also underway. A draft revision to China's Trademark Law has passed a first reading in the national legislature, including a new clause targeting the misleading use of registered trademarks, with harsher penalties expected.

The CNIPA said it would enhance coordination with market regulators to enforce the rules. It also urged companies to focus on honest operations.

By the end of 2025, the Chinese mainland had over 49.8 million valid registered trademarks.

"A 'deceptive trademark' may win short-term sales, but it will ultimately cost consumer trust and the future of the business," Rui said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)