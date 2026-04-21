Chinese vice premier meets with WMO chief

Xinhua) 11:00, April 21, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Celeste Saulo in Beijing, capital of China, April 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong met with Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Celeste Saulo on Monday in Beijing.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the Chinese government attaches great importance to global meteorological cooperation and has issued "MAZU," the Chinese solution for national early warning, to support the implementation of the Early Warning for All Initiative launched by the United Nations.

China will continue to support the WMO in playing a leading role in global meteorological governance, and make greater contributions to promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humankind, Liu said.

Saulo spoke highly of China's meteorological development and remarkable achievements in disaster prevention and mitigation, and expressed the willingness to further deepen cooperation with China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)