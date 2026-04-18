Large-scale snack store opens in Changsha, China's Hunan

Xinhua) 15:29, April 18, 2026

People shop at a large snack store in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 17, 2026. A large-scale snack store covering 12,000 square meters opened in Changsha on Friday. Housing more than 6,500 brands and over 35,000 products, the store offers consumers an exploratory experience incorporating shopping, social media engagement, and interactive activities. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

People take photos at a large snack store in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 17, 2026. A large-scale snack store covering 12,000 square meters opened in Changsha on Friday. Housing more than 6,500 brands and over 35,000 products, the store offers consumers an exploratory experience incorporating shopping, social media engagement, and interactive activities. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A person takes a selfie at a large snack store in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 17, 2026. A large-scale snack store covering 12,000 square meters opened in Changsha on Friday. Housing more than 6,500 brands and over 35,000 products, the store offers consumers an exploratory experience incorporating shopping, social media engagement, and interactive activities. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 17, 2026 shows a large snack store in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province. A large-scale snack store covering 12,000 square meters opened in Changsha on Friday. Housing more than 6,500 brands and over 35,000 products, the store offers consumers an exploratory experience incorporating shopping, social media engagement, and interactive activities. (Xinhua/Ding Chunyu)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)