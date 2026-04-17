Fuse beads crafting craze reflects rise of China's emotional economy

People's Daily Online) 13:10, April 17, 2026

Fuse beads crafting has taken China's consumer market by storm, winning fans with its low barrier to entry and boundless creative possibilities.

Inside a handcraft studio in Beijing, a young woman born after 2000 spoke about what draws her to the hobby.

Customers try fuse beads crafting at a store. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

"Fuse beads crafting lets me put down my phone, tune out all the noise and focus on just one thing," said the woman, who has been hooked for less than two months but already considers herself a devoted enthusiast.

"I thought it would just be arranging a few beads — I had no idea I wouldn't be able to stop once I sat down. Watching all those tiny beads come together into a complete pattern is incredibly satisfying. And you don't have to overthink anything while you're doing it. The anxiety just slowly melts away," she added.

Group purchases of fuse beads crafting kits by Gen Z users on Douyin surged more than 9,000 percent year on year during the Spring Festival holiday (Feb. 15-23), according to data released by Douyin's life services business.

Sales of related products on platforms including JD.com topped 75 million yuan ($10.98 million), rising nearly 300 percent year on year. By the end of March, non-commercial fuse beads crafting posts on Xiaohongshu had reached 365,300 in 2026 alone.

Li Haolin, who runs a handcraft studio, was quick to spot the trend and introduced fuse beads crafting into his offerings alongside other emerging hands-on activities. "We added fuse beads crafting in the second half of last year, and the response was beyond anything we expected," Li said.

The studio now fills up within 10 minutes of opening on weekends, attracting a steady stream of young customers. Pricing is kept accessible: hourly rates start at just over 10 yuan, while all-day unlimited passes cost a few dozen yuan. Both options cover all materials, tools and staff assistance with the heat-pressing step that fuses the finished piece into shape.

Li noted that customers are not simply paying for a finished craft item — they are paying for a period of focused, intentional time.

"A lot of people aren't here for the end product. They're here for the process. It's easy to pick up — if you can handle tweezers, you're good to go — but doing it well takes patience. That sense of 'you get out what you put in' really resonates with young people," he said.

Ma Yangjun, founder of a cultural innovation company based in Hangzhou city, east China's Zhejiang Province, said the company's fuse beads brand Mard now turns out an average of 2 tonnes per month, with supply-chain output up 150 percent year on year since early 2026.

Yang Xuerui, head of the advertising department at Communication University of China, sees the phenomenon as a window into a broader shift in how young Chinese consumers approach spending.

"In the past, people placed more emphasis on a product's practical value. Increasingly, they are willing to pay for emotional value," Yang said. "Fuse beads crafting doesn't cost much — a few dozen yuan buys several hours of immersive experience. That kind of low-cost stress relief gives consumers a strong sense of security," she added.

Yang views the fuse beads boom not as an isolated fad but as part of a rapidly expanding "experience economy." Data from Qichacha, a business information platform, shows that 6,955 handcraft-related businesses were registered across China in 2025, up 31.08 percent year on year.

According to estimates by market research firm iMedia Research, China's "emotional economy" was worth more than 2.3 trillion yuan in 2024 and is projected to exceed 4.5 trillion yuan by 2029, with both segments continuing to expand.

This year, the "emotional economy" appeared for the first time in the government work reports of multiple regions in China, with policies introduced to boost the development of emotion-driven consumption.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)