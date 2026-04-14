China congratulates Tisza party on winning Hungary's parliamentary elections

Xinhua) 10:30, April 14, 2026

BEIJING, April 13 (Xinhua) -- China extends congratulations to Hungary's Tisza party led by Peter Magyar on winning the parliamentary elections, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here on Monday at a daily press briefing.

According to reports, Tisza party defeated Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling coalition by securing a majority in the elections, citing preliminary results released by the National Election Office.

Noting that China attaches great importance to the development of China-Hungary relations, spokesperson Guo Jiakun said China is willing to, on the basis of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, strengthen high-level exchanges with the new Hungarian government, enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation and boost people-to-people and cultural exchanges to better benefit the two peoples.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)