Chinese FM pays tribute to Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs' cemetery in DPRK

Xinhua) 13:21, April 10, 2026

PYONGYANG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday paid tribute to the graves of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers located in Kangdong County.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is currently visiting the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)