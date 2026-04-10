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Chinese FM pays tribute to Chinese People's Volunteers martyrs' cemetery in DPRK
(Xinhua) 13:21, April 10, 2026
PYONGYANG, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday paid tribute to the graves of the martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers located in Kangdong County.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is currently visiting the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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