Chinese authorities stress regulation on competition order in power, battery energy storage sector

Xinhua) 08:57, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Four Chinese authorities on Thursday convened a meeting with enterprises in the power and battery energy storage sector, to better regulate competition and promote orderly industry development.

The meeting, jointly held by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the State Administration for Market Regulation, and the National Energy Administration, underscored the importance and urgency of addressing involution-style competition in the sector.

It called on companies to firmly resist unreasonable and unfair competitive practices and safeguard a healthy and orderly market environment.

The meeting also stressed stronger product quality oversight, intensified efforts to combat intellectual property infringement, and measures to address the spillover of excessive competition into overseas markets.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)