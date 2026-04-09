Chinese icebreaker Xuelong returns after fruitful Antarctic expedition

Xinhua) 13:58, April 09, 2026

SHANGHAI, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's research icebreaker Xuelong, or Snow Dragon, returned to Shanghai in east China on Thursday after a 160-day-long voyage which formed part of the country's 42nd Antarctic expedition.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)