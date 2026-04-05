AU welcomes China-Pakistan initiative to restore stability in Middle East

Xinhua) 11:11, April 05, 2026

The African Union (AU) on Friday welcomed the China-Pakistan five-point initiative to address current peace and stability challenges in the Gulf and Middle East region.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said in a statement that the initiative "constitutes a timely and constructive contribution to ongoing international efforts to de-escalate tensions and advance a political and diplomatic pathway."

He said the initiative's "emphasis on an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians, respect for international humanitarian law, and the safeguarding of maritime security reflects key elements required to contain the current crisis."

Youssouf reiterated his "deep concern" over the continued escalation in the Gulf and Middle East region.

He underscored that the effects of the conflict are already being felt globally, including on energy supply chains, food systems, and economic stability -- particularly in Africa, a continent already confronting multiple and intersecting challenges.

Calling for restraint, urgent de-escalation and sustained engagement, the AUC chief stressed that all parties must act fully in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter to safeguard international peace and security.

"A durable resolution can only be achieved through dialogue and negotiated solutions," he added, stressing the AU's readiness to work with international and regional partners for peace and stability in the region.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)