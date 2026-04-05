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China unveils plan to further boost service consumption
(Xinhua) 10:30, April 05, 2026
China made public a work plan on Friday to further upgrade service consumption infrastructures and support housekeeping, elderly care and childcare sectors.
The document, jointly released by the Ministry of Commerce and eight other departments, outlined 64 measures to boost service consumption, including traditional sectors like catering and accommodation, tourism, as well as elderly care and childcare.
Emerging growth sectors, such as housekeeping, performance services and inbound consumption, are also covered.
These measures will create new consumption scenarios amid efforts to drive service consumption and meet people's growing needs for a better life, according to the ministry.
(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)
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