China intensifies crackdown on illegal activities in financial sector

Xinhua) 10:19, April 05, 2026

Chinese authorities have launched a new campaign to crack down on illicit intermediaries involved in illegal and borderline-legal activities in the financial sector, as part of a drive to maintain regulatory order and protect consumers.

The campaign, coordinated by the Ministry of Public Security and the National Financial Regulatory Administration, will target illegal deposit and loan intermediaries, unapproved online lending services, and illicit insurance agents, among others, according to a meeting held on Thursday.

Authorities vowed to deepen investigations into criminal networks and pursue those behind the operations. They also called for improved financial services alongside stronger law enforcement to root out illegal activities in the sector.

In a previous round of crackdowns from June to November 2025, police investigated more than 1,500 cases and broke up over 200 criminal gangs, with nearly 30 billion yuan (4.35 billion U.S. dollars) involved.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)