No radiation risk detected after attacks on Iran's Khondab, Khuzestan plants: IAEA

Xinhua) 09:39, March 28, 2026

VIENNA, March 27 (Xinhua) -- No radiation risk has been detected at Iran's facilities in Khondab and Khuzestan following attacks on Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the IAEA said it had been informed by Iran that the heavy water production plant in Khondab, located in central Iran, was hit. The agency noted that the facility contains no declared nuclear material and that no radiation risk has been identified.

According to information provided by Iran, a steel production facility in Khuzestan province was also attacked. The plant uses sealed radioactive sources, including cobalt-60 (Co-60) and cesium-137 (Cs-137), for industrial gauging. The IAEA confirmed that there was no release of radiation beyond the site.

The latest strikes came amid a nearly month-long U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict starting from Feb. 28, with heavy fighting continuing between the relevant parties and no breakthrough on a ceasefire.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)